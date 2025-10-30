<p>London-based smartphone maker Nothing Inc., has launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-set-to-launch-phone-3a-lite-series-this-week-3777598">Android-powered Phone (3a) Lite</a> series.</p><p>The new device sports a 6.77-inch full HD+(1080 x 2392p) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, support 3,000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The device's screen is protected by Panda Glass shield, and it comes with an IP54 water- and dust-resistant rating. It also features hybrid dual SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), a type-C USB port, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>Inside, it houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. It features 8GB LPDD4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.</p><p>It also boasts of triple camera module--main 50MP camera (with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor, f/1.88 aperture, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4, EIS, 10x digital zoom) with an LED flash. It can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second (fps).</p>.<p>On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p video at 60 fps.</p><p>The device also comes with a toned-down version of Glyph UI. It has a lone LED flash at the base to notify users about a new message or a phone call. It comes in handy when the phone is in silent mode.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Feature-rich phone with cool design.<p>The new Phone (3a) Lite comes in white and black colours. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for € 249 (approx. Rs 25,638) and €289 (around Rs 29,757).</p><p>There is no official word on when Nothing Inc. plans to bring the Phone (3a) Lite to the Indian market just yet.</p>.iQOO Z10x review: Feature-rich budget Android phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>