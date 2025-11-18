The camera hardware is kind of a downgrade compared to the predecessor, but the photo quality is on par with other phones in its class

Specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and offers up to 1,800nit peak brightness | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Configuration options | 12GB RAM [LPDDR5X Ultra] + 256GB storage UFS 4.1 & 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Plus) + 512GB storage UFS 4.1 | Primary Camera: main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 50MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (with JN5 sensor, f/2.8, OIS) with LED flash | Front Camera: 32MP camera with Sony IMX709 sensor | Battery: 7,300mAh capacity with 120W wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging speed | Colours: Sand storm, infinite black and ultraviolet|