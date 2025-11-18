Menu
OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor

OnePlus 15 ticks all the key checkmarks we look for in a premium phone, such as premium build quality, smooth performance, long battery, decent camera and super fast charging capability.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 15:53 IST
OnePlus 15
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent premium build quality | Powerful and reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Extraordinary battery life | Super fast charging capability

  • Cons:

    The camera hardware is kind of a downgrade compared to the predecessor, but the photo quality is on par with other phones in its class

Specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and offers up to 1,800nit peak brightness | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Configuration options | 12GB RAM [LPDDR5X Ultra] + 256GB storage UFS 4.1 & 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Plus) + 512GB storage UFS 4.1 | Primary Camera: main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906  sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 50MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (with JN5 sensor, f/2.8, OIS) with LED flash | Front Camera: 32MP camera with Sony IMX709 sensor | Battery: 7,300mAh capacity with 120W wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging speed | Colours: Sand storm, infinite black and ultraviolet|

OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15's single-core, multi-core and GPU score on Geekbench 6.0 performance benchmarking app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

OnePlus 15 camera sample with normal field of view.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 2X optical zoom.

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 3.5X optical zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 7X optical zoom.

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 30X digital zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 60X digital zoom.

OnePlus 15 camera sample with 120X digital zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

