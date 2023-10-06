OnePlus launches budget Android tablet Pad Go in India

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus on Friday (October 6) finally pulled the wraps off the company's second new tablet Pad Go series in India.
OnePlus Pad Go features a 1.3-inch 2.4K(2408 x 1720p) LCD display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, low blue light technology, 400 nits peak brightness, 260 pixels per inch (PPI), and has 86.40 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
It supports an optional SIM slot, microSD card slot, type-C port, and Quad Speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.
It comes with MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, 8GB LPDDR4X, 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, 8MP (with EIS: Electronics Image Stabilisation) on the back, 8MP front camera, and a 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging capability.
The company is offering the device in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi+ LTE) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + LTE) -- for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.
Customers who pre-order the OnePlus Pad Go stand to get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from October 12. Also, they are entitled to claim a Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 for free.
Also, RCC members gain benefits up to Rs 2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on the OnePlus online store.