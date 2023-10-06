OnePlus launches budget Android tablet Pad Go in India

The company is offering the device in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi+ LTE) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + LTE) -- for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Customers who pre-order the OnePlus Pad Go stand to get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from October 12. Also, they are entitled to claim a Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 for free.

Also, RCC members gain benefits up to Rs 2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on the OnePlus online store.