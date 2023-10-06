Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

OnePlus launches budget Android tablet Pad Go in India

Budget OnePlus Pad Go is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus on Friday (October 6) finally pulled the wraps off the company's second new tablet Pad Go series in India.

OnePlus Pad Go features a 1.3-inch 2.4K(2408 x 1720p) LCD display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, low blue light technology, 400 nits peak brightness, 260 pixels per inch (PPI), and has 86.40 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

[object Object]

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus India

It supports an optional SIM slot, microSD card slot, type-C port, and Quad Speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

It comes with MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, 8GB LPDDR4X, 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, 8MP (with EIS: Electronics Image Stabilisation) on the back, 8MP front camera, and a 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging capability.

[object Object]

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus India

The company is offering the device in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi+ LTE) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + LTE) -- for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Customers who pre-order the OnePlus Pad Go stand to get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from October 12. Also, they are entitled to claim a Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 for free.

Also, RCC members gain benefits up to Rs 2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on the OnePlus online store.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 10:20 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechOnePlusAndroid TabletOnePlus Tablet

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT