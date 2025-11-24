Menu
Hometechnologygadgets

Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera

Besides delivering a stable performance, the premium Oppo Find X9 excels with its versatile cameras and impressive long-lasting battery life, making it a compelling alternative to other branded flagship phones
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 15:46 IST
Oppo Find X9
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Impressive camera | Long battery life | Decent display

  • Cons:

    Too much pre-loaded third-party apps, but not a deal breaker, as the base model comes with 256GB, sufficient to store thousands of photos and videos in addition to install hundreds of apps.

Specifications:

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K (2760 × 1256p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits peak brightness, support Dolby Vision | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield and comes with the IP66+IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating | Processor: 3nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU | Operating System: Android 16-based ColorOS 16 | Battery: 7,025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging | Main Camera: main 50MP camera (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide camera (with JN5 sensor), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor 3x periscope telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6, OIS) and a 2MP (f/2.4, multi-spectral lens, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 32MP camera (with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling | Colours: Space Black and Titanium Grey | Price: 12GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 74,999 and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999

Oppo Find X9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's single-core and multi-core CPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ColorOS 16 on Oppo Find X9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9 camera sample with portrait mode on.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

[Shot on Oppo Find X9] Kankrej breed (Origin: Kutch, Gujurat) cow displayed at GKVK Krishi Mela 2025 at Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra, Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9 camera sample captured with 3.2X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9 camera sample captured with 40X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

