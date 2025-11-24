Too much pre-loaded third-party apps, but not a deal breaker, as the base model comes with 256GB, sufficient to store thousands of photos and videos in addition to install hundreds of apps.

Specifications:

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K (2760 × 1256p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits peak brightness, support Dolby Vision | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield and comes with the IP66+IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating | Processor: 3nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU | Operating System: Android 16-based ColorOS 16 | Battery: 7,025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging | Main Camera: main 50MP camera (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide camera (with JN5 sensor), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor 3x periscope telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6, OIS) and a 2MP (f/2.4, multi-spectral lens, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 32MP camera (with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling | Colours: Space Black and Titanium Grey | Price: 12GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 74,999 and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999