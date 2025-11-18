Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Oppo Find X9 series with MediaTek 9500 chipset launched in India

The Find X9 is available in two colours-- space black and titanium grey. Whereas the Find X9 Pro is offered in exclusive silk white and titanium charcoal finishes.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Oppo Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 10:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesOpposmartphoneAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us