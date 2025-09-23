<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-f31-series-set-for-launch-next-week-in-india-3719018">Oppo</a> has confirmed to launch the company's next big flagship phone Find X9 series, next month.</p><p>In the new Find X9 teaser, Oppo has revealed that the device will be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500 octa-core chipset</p><p>The new MediaTek silicon boasts of third-generation All-Big-Core CPU architecture, featuring one 4.21GHz ultra-core, three premium cores, and four performance cores. </p><p>This is more than enough to run any popular graphics-rich games on the phone smoothly without any lag-ness.</p>.Oppo F31, F31 Pro, F31 Pro+ series with 7000mAh battery unveiled.<p>Thanks to the new design, the chipset will be able to achieve up to 32 per cent higher single-core and 17 per cent higher multi-core performance over the previous generation. Also, it ensures the device is able to reduce peak power consumption by up to 55 per cent, and significantly extends battery life.</p><p>It also comes equipped with Arm G1-Ultra GPU, which promises to deliver up to 33 per cent higher graphics performance and 42 per cent better power efficiency, enabling console-grade ray tracing.</p>. <p>These capabilities are further enhanced by a customised cooling system in OPPO Find X9 Series, ensuring smooth and stable high-frame-rate gameplay, even under the most demanding graphical settings.</p><p>Further, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is paired with Trinity Engine, which is touted to be Android’s first Unified Computing Power Model. It will improve system-level full-scene computational modelling for the Dimensity 9500’s CPU, GPU, and DSU, achieving over 90 per cent accuracy in power consumption prediction and substantially refining energy optimisation across diverse user scenarios, including everyday use, gaming, and photography.</p><p>The device is expected to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and come with a massive 7,500mAh battery and.</p><p>Other details of the Find X9, such as display, camera hardware and battery charging speed, will be revealed on the launch date. </p><p>The Oppo Find X9 series is expected to launch first in China on October 16. It will be made available to other global regions, including in India little later in the year.</p>.Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>