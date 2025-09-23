Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Oppo teases Find X9 series ahead of global launch

The new Android phone will be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500 octa-core chipset
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Oppo Find X9 series teaser.

Oppo Find X9 series teaser.

Credit: Oppo India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 10:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesOpposmartphoneAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us