<p>Google has released the Pixel Drop June 2025 update to all its Pixel phones worldwide.</p><p>It brings several new features including a custom VIP widget, sticker creator in Google Keyboard, and more in addition to bug fixes.</p><p><strong>Pixel Drop June 2025: Here are key features coming to Pixel phones</strong></p>.Android 16: Seven key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS.<p><strong>Pixel VIP widget:</strong> In this new widget, users can add details of their loved ones to directly message, call, get notified about special days and more. To make the best use of the Pixel VIP, users are advised to add as many details as they can, like birthdays, emails, home addresses and preferences. You can view your last call and message with your VIPs (including ones from WhatsApp).</p>.<p><strong>AI stickers on Gboard:</strong> The Pixel drop brings the option to create custom Artificial Intelligence-generated images, and emojis right on Google's native keyboard thanks to integration with Pixel Studio. This will help people instantly type and share emojis without leaving the messages app or WhatsApp Messenger.</p>.<p><strong>Clear voice feature:</strong> The Pixel Drop June update also brings the Clear voice feature in the Recorder App to older Pixel 8 phones. With this, users can remove background noises from recordings for crystal-clear audio. </p><p><strong>Live search on Magnifier app:</strong> Once updated to the June version, users can do live searches in the Magnifier app on Pixel phone to help learn more about the surroundings in real-time. This way users need not have to take a picture first and then search.</p><p><strong>Improvements to Google Photos app:</strong> The June update brings an AI-powered suggestions feature. It tells users how to get the best photo. In just a single tap, it will offer suggestions and offers access to recommended tools based on what the user selects to edit.</p><p><strong>Native support for hearing aids:</strong> Once updated to the latest June 2025 update, Pixel phones will offer native support to several hearing aids. Users can easily pair their hearing aid with Pixel phones similar to connecting with a pair of earphones. Users can easily take calls on the go with the hearing aids. Users can also control hearing aid presets and change the ambient volume right in the phone settings.</p> .<p><strong>SOS Satellite connectivity expands to more regions:</strong> Google brings SOS satellite connectivity to Australia. Previously, it was limited to the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. It helps users get access to emergency responders for immediate help. This feature is available only on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.</p>.Apple iOS 26: Seven key features you need to know about iPhone's new OS.<p><strong>List of Pixel phones eligible for Pixel Drop June 2025 update:</strong></p><p>Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9a and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.</p>.<p>How to install Pixel Drop June 2025 update on Pixel phones:</p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Open your device's Settings app.</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Tap System and then Software Update.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> You'll find your update status. Follow any steps on the screen.</p>.Gmail replies: Google DeepMind working on AI tool to auto-respond in user's writing styles.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>