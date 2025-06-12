Menu
Pixel Drops June 2025 Update: VIP widget, AI stickers to Gboard and more

The Pixel Drop June update also brings the Clear voice feature in the Recorder App to older Pixel 8 phones.
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:35 IST

Pixel VIP widget.

Credit: Google

AI Sticker creator in Gboard.

Credit: Google

Pixel Drop June 2025 update brings native support for hearing aid with Pixel phones.

Credit: Google

Published 12 June 2025, 14:35 IST
