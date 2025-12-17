<p>Comedy king <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kapil%20sharma">Kapil Sharma</a> returns with Season 4 of <em>The Great Indian Kapil</em> <em>Show</em> from December 20, and he is kicking things off with a bang. </p><p>After weeks of guessing, it’s official! Our very own 'Desi Girl,' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=priyanka%20chopra">Priyanka Chopra Jonas</a>, will be the first of the celebrity guests in the hot seat.</p><p>Before the first punchline even lands, Netflix sets the mood for a louder, wilder Season 4 of <em>The Great Indian Kapil Show</em> starting from December 20. </p>.Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini look in SS Rajamouli's ‘GlobeTrotter’ breaks the internet.<p>The new season opens with Kapil Sharma expanding his ever-growing 'MastiVerse', introducing his newest on-stage avatar, Raja, instantly dialing up the madness.</p>.<p>The first episode bursts into life with Kapil spinning a wild 'what-if' scenario, waking up in the shoes of Priyanka Chopra. It is a hilarious premise that promises the kind of unpredictable mayhem only Kapil’s stage can provide.</p><p>The episode spirals into uncontrollable laughter, with Priyanka confessing she hadn’t laughed this hard in a long time, while Krushna’s 'Largemata' makes a bold, laugh-out-loud request that sends the conversation straight to Hollywood.</p><p>A throwback to how Twitter played cupid in Priyanka’s real-life romance sparks instant laughs, only to boomerang straight back when Kapil’s own online past comes under the spotlight. What follows is pure mayhem, with Kapil and the entire team breaking into song, dance, and full-blown madness.</p><p>Sunil Grover’s Diamond Raja says it best—laptops are everywhere, but the charm of 'PC' is unmatched.</p>