RCS-enabled Google Messages app is now encrypted by default

Search engine giant Google has finally decided to make Messages app end-to-end encrpted by default.

Previously, users had to turn on the encryption option. Now, with the announcement, Google Messages app on Android phones will be fully secured from any interference. With end-to-end encryption, no one can read the content sent between two private individuals.

On Google's Rich Communication Services (RCS)-enabled messenger app is encrypted even for group messages too.

"RCS is the modern industry standard for dynamic and secure messaging. And now, all of your RCS conversations in Messages by Google are end-to-end encrypted, including group chats, which keeps them private between you and the people you’re messaging," said Monika, Community Manager, Messages by Google forum.

Though the messages exchanged between two Android phones are fully protected against any cyber threats or risks of espionage, the message when sent from iPhone or vice versa is not encrypted.

It may take some time for Google and Apple to come up with an agreement to ensure encryption when messages exchange between Android handsets and iPhones.

