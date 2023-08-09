Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

RCS-enabled Google Messages app is now encrypted by default

However, messages exchanged between iPhone and Android phones are not encrypted by default
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 06:25 IST

Follow Us

Search engine giant Google has finally decided to make Messages app end-to-end encrpted by default.

Previously, users had to turn on the encryption option. Now, with the announcement, Google Messages app on Android phones will be fully secured from any interference. With end-to-end encryption, no one can read the content sent between two private individuals.

On Google's Rich Communication Services (RCS)-enabled messenger app is encrypted even for group messages too.

"RCS is the modern industry standard for dynamic and secure messaging. And now, all of your RCS conversations in Messages by Google are end-to-end encrypted, including group chats, which keeps them private between you and the people you’re messaging," said Monika, Community Manager, Messages by Google forum.

Though the messages exchanged between two Android phones are fully protected against any cyber threats or risks of espionage, the message when sent from iPhone or vice versa is not encrypted.

It may take some time for Google and Apple to come up with an agreement to ensure encryption when messages exchange between Android handsets and iPhones.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 August 2023, 06:25 IST)
Technology NewsGoogleDH TechiPhoneEspionagecyber threatsphone tappingAndroid phoneencryptionMessages appRCSRich Communication Services

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT