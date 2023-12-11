Samsung announces 'New BigInnings' offer for newlywed couples in India

November and December months have always been the traditional wedding season in India. On an average, two-to-three million weddings take place throughout the country in this period.

To cash in on it, Samsung has announced a 'New BigInnings' offer with lucrative discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics goods for the newly wed couples.

Including 7 per cent discount on products, and gifts worth Rs 15,000, consumers are entitled to get benefits up to a maximum of 20 per cent of the total value of the purchase.