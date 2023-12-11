Samsung announces 'New BigInnings' offer for newlywed couples in India

November and December months have always been the traditional wedding season in India. On an average, two-to-three million weddings take place throughout the country in this period.
To cash in on it, Samsung has announced a 'New BigInnings' offer with lucrative discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics goods for the newly wed couples.
Including 7 per cent discount on products, and gifts worth Rs 15,000, consumers are entitled to get benefits up to a maximum of 20 per cent of the total value of the purchase.
'New BigInnings' offer comes in three themes-- Smarter Living, Entertainment, and His & Her. And, under each theme, there are three categories – Premium, Elegant and Modern.
With Smarter Living, the couple has to buy one item from each of the product categories-- Smart TV, Refrigerator and Washing machines. The options include Samsung's new Neo QLED TV, QLED TV, Frame TV, Family Hub refrigerator; BESPOKE side-by-side refrigerator, Top Mount Freezer refrigerator, and high-capacity front-load washing machines.
Samsung Wedding Package announced in India.
Credit: Samsung India
Under Entertainment Theme, Samsung offers premium in-home entertainment products ranging from Neo QLED TV, and QLED 4K TV to AI-enabled WindFree AC to Samsung’s premium Soundbars, Microwaves, Galaxy Buds, and more.
And, with His & Her theme, customers get to choose from a combination of Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds2, and more.
Besides discounts, Samsung will be offering dedicated service consultants to help the new couple with smart home setup, product queries, service requests, and more.
To make the wedding celebration even better, Samsung will host a special celebration while setting up the smart products at home.
It should be noted that the consumers have to buy at least three products in any one of the three themes to avail the benefits.
Interested consumers can log in to Samsung and make the purchase. The new promotional campaign will be valid till February 29, 2024, with affordable EMI options starting from just Rs 6,999.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.