Samsung to bring high-end VR headgear in late 2024

Samsung has tried its hand with Virtual Reality (VR) headset, but it never received much success compared to its smartphones or smart TVs.

Now, with Apple set to bring its first-ever VR gear in early 2024, South Korean technology major has reportedly begun working on an ultra-premium VR set.

If local Korean daily JoongAng is to be believed, Samsung, Google, and chipset maker Qualcomm under XR Alliance will be ready to showcase the VR gear in the second half of 2024.

It is touted to be priced around $2000 (approx. Rs 1,66,577) and comes with high-end hardware including a proprietary OLED-based microdisplay to deliver an immersive viewing experience with stunning resolution and colours. It is expected to be on par with Sony's microLED display panels used in Apple Vision Pro. The two panels come with 23 million pixels, which is more than a 4K TV for each eye.

The Vision Pro, which Apple likes to call it 'spatial computer' comes with proprietary R1 silicon, which enables the device to stream new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye.