<p>Samsung on Monday (August 25) unveiled the new mid-range Android tablet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite series.</p><p>It sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (2112×1320p) TFT LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and comes with IP42 dust-and-water-splash resistant rating. It also features optional 5G SIM variant and come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3.</p><p>It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 octa-core processor backed by Android 15-based One UI 7 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a massive 8,000mAh battery.</p><p>It also features an 8MP main camera with LED flash on the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>It supports several generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features including Gemini Live, Circle to Search and more.</p><p>And, Samsung is offering free S Pen stylus with the retail box.</p><p>The device comes in three colours-- coral red, grey and silver. It will be made available in Wi-Fi only and 5G + Wi-Fi variants -- for prices starting at €399 (approx Rs 40,869) and €459 (roughly Rs 47,015), respectively. Samsung will offer the device n two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.</p><p><strong>Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite vs competitors</strong></p><p>The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be up against Apple iPad 10th gen, and the OnePlus Pad 2 (review), among others.</p>