Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Vivo X300, X300 Pro with Zeiss camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC unveiled

Vivo's new X300 and X300 Pro will be available first in China with prices starting at ¥4,399 (approx. Rs 54,916).
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 11:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300 series.

Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: Vivo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 11:08 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneMediaVivoAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us