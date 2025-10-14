<p>Vivo has launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/october-2025-smartphone-lineup-major-launches-upgrades-and-whats-new-this-month-3754445">much-awaited X300 series</a>, premium camera-centric phones in China.</p><p>The new X300 comes in two variants-- a standard X300 and a top-end X300 Pro-- with big upgrades over the predecessors.</p><p>They come with the same design language and processor, but differ in terms of display size, photography hardware and battery capacity.</p><p>The regular X300 sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2640 x 1216p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness.</p>.Google launches AI-powered mini app builder Opal in India.<p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with IP68+IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The Vivo device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 6,040mAh battery with 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging, and supports reverse wireless charging.</p>.<p>It also boasts triple camera module with ZEISS Optics featuring-- main 200MP camera (with 1/4-inch Samsung HPB sensor, f/1.68 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.0) and 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT602 ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, OIS, 3x optical zoom, telephoto macro) with Zeiss T* coating, V3+ imaging chip and LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The ultra-premium X300 Pro sports a big 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.</p><p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating.</p>.<p>The Vivo phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based Origin OS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in satellite communications edition), 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.</p><p>It comes with top-class triple camera module with ZEISS Optics technology-- featuring-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.57, OIS) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips imaging chips) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Vivo's new X300 and X300 Pro will be available first in China with prices starting at ¥4,399 (approx. Rs 54,916) and ¥5,299 (roughly Rs 66,151), respectively. The company is expected to bring the new Vivo premium camera phones to India later this year.</p>.Vivo X200 5G review: Top-class premium phone with amazing camera .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>