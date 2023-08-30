WhatsApp for Mac version finally launched

Unlike Windows PC owners, who can message on a dedicated WhatsApp application on their system, Mac owners had to rely on the browser version to exchange texts and multimedia content on the messenger app.
Now, the long wait for the Apple Mac PC owners to get WhatsApp is finally over, as the Meta-owned company finally rolled out the dedicated messenger app for the Apple PCs.
Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the launch of WhatsApp for Mac PCs.
With the new WhatsApp version, Mac users will be able to video call up to eight people and attend audio groups with up to 32 members.
"The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history," said the company.
Most importantly, all the personal messages and calls are private across devices with end-to-end encryption.
For now, WhatsApp for Mac is available on the official WhatsApp website. The company is expected to bring the messenger app to the Apple App Store soon.
