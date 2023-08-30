WhatsApp for Mac version finally launched

Unlike Windows PC owners, who can message on a dedicated WhatsApp application on their system, Mac owners had to rely on the browser version to exchange texts and multimedia content on the messenger app.

Now, the long wait for the Apple Mac PC owners to get WhatsApp is finally over, as the Meta-owned company finally rolled out the dedicated messenger app for the Apple PCs.

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the launch of WhatsApp for Mac PCs.

With the new WhatsApp version, Mac users will be able to video call up to eight people and attend audio groups with up to 32 members.