X (formerly Twitter) gets video and audio call feature in India

In August, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) announced to bring video and audio call features to its social media platform.

As promised, the company with the new update has enabled the new audio and video call capabilities on iOS version of the X platform. However, the calling feature is exclusive to premium subscribers only.

After updating to the latest version of X, the video and audio calling features will be enabled by default. It is also live in India.

Here's how to make video and audio calls on X:

Step 1: Tap the envelope icon (Direct Message feature). You’ll be directed to your messages.

Step 2: Tap on an existing DM conversation or start a new conversation.

Step 3: Tap on the phone icon, from there you can either make an audio or video call

Step 4: Tap Audio call to start an audio call or Tap Video call to start a video call

The account that you call will receive a notification that you’re calling them and if they don’t pick up they’ll get a notification that they missed a call.

Here's how to manage an audio call on X

--While on an audio call, users can tap the audio icon to put the call on speaker.

--There is also an option to mute or unmute the microphone. He/she just has to tap the microphone icon.

--To end the call, tap the X button

Here's how to manage a video call on X:

--While on a video call, users can switch between the front or back-facing camera by tapping the flip camera icon.

-- To turn off the speaker mode, just tap on the audio icon

-- To turn off the vide0, tap on the camera icon.

--There is also the option to mute or unmute the microphone. He/she just has to tap the microphone icon.

-- To hang up the call, tap the X button

For now, the video and audio call feature is enabled only by iPhones, and X is expected to make them available to Android, Mac, and Windows PCs.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.