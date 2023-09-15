Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India

Xiaomi in collaborating with Amazon on Friday (September 15) launched the new line of FireTV OS-based Redmi Smart TV 4K edition in India.

The new 4K Ultra-High Definition TV sports a slim metal body with a bezel-less design and comes in a 43-inch screen. It supports HDR 10 and HLG to deliver an immersive cinematic viewing experience.

It comes with a 24W speaker and boasts Dolby Audio, DTS-Virtual:X and DTS-HD technology.

With a built-in FireTV system, it promises to deliver lag-free performance, universal voice search through Alexa, and innovative smart connected home features. It can seamlessly integrate with the DTH set-top-box on the home screen allowing the owner to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly by just asking Alexa and also eliminating the need to switch TV inputs, use set-top-box remote control, or connect additional IR cables.

Another notable aspect of the new Redmi Smart Fire TV is that it supports Apple Airplay and Miracast allowing casting from Apple and Android smartphones respectively.

With Alexa voice-assistant support, owners can interact with the TV in English, Hindi, and Hinglish languages.