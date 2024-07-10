Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring, Watch7, Ultra smart wearables

The new Galaxy 7 and the Ultra feature 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which promises with three times faster CPU 32 per cent and 30 per cent improved power efficiency.

Further, they feature a Dual-frequency GPS system 34 , which can more precisely track location 35 even in dense urban environments. This is a first for Galaxy Watch series to date.

Both the Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra boasts De Novo FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea feature, to check potential signs of sleep apnea. They can offer real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring, detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification). And, they can help users understand the status of their heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) 28 and Blood Pressure (BP) readings.

They also come with all-new BioActive sensor that can offer deeper insights on body’s fitness and health condition than the previous iteration.

And, BioActive sensor will be able to offer advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. It provides deep insights on body’s metabolic health and biological aging, which are strongly influenced by overall lifestyle and dietary habits of the user.

The Watch Ultra also features a Quick Button, which allows the owner to instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit your needs. Also, user can activate an Emergency Siren for safety.

Post-workout, users can check stats at a glance with dedicated watch faces for Galaxy Watch Ultra which

automatically switch to Night Mode for optimal readability in the dark.

Additionally, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, Galaxy Watch Ultra also ensures readability even in bright sunlight.

The Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Galaxy Watch7 40mm is

available in Green and Cream, while Galaxy Watch7 44mm is available in Green and Silver.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 49 will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and

Titanium Silver.

The new Galaxy watches are available for pre-order in select global markets including India from July 10 and hit stores on July 24.

The Galaxy Ring will be rolled out in India little later in the year.