Gmail web version finally gets AI feature to help users draft error-free emails

The user has to just start typing and once the word count reaches 12, a shortcut ​​'Refine my draft' appears below the email content.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 14:09 IST

Gemin-powered Polish option on Gmail Web.

Credit: Google

Published 30 October 2024, 14:09 IST
