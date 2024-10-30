Gmail web version finally gets AI feature to help users draft error-free emails

<p>In August, Google introduced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Gemini features to help users draft messages and proofread emails on Gmail. But, it was limited to mobile apps.</p><p>Now, the search engine giant expanded the AI-based 'Refine my draft' features to the web version of Gmail.</p><p>Once updated to the latest version, users will see the new 'Help me write' option. It can help with composing emails.</p> .Google collaborates with Indian startups to offer AI-led solutions in agriculture, healthcare and sustainability sectors.<p>The user has to just start typing and once the word count reaches 12, a shortcut 'Refine my draft' appears below the email content. It offers five options-- Polish, Formalise, Elaborate, or Shorten your draft, or Write a new draft.</p>.<p>With this new feature, users can write grammatically correct emails to colleagues or clients with less anxiety.</p><p>It should be noted that the new AI feature is being rolled out in phases and will take some time to reach all users worldwide.</p><p>In a related development, Google will be soon rolling out a new update this week to the Photos app that will help users detect AI-generated fake images.</p><p>Besides the photos captured through the phone, the images that are forwarded on messenger apps such as WhatsApp also get stored on the Google Photos app.</p><p>In India, there is a surge in the spread of synthetically generated images to defame people, particularly in politics and the cinema field. </p><p>Google's Photos app will match metadata based on technical standards from The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) to indicate whether they’ve been edited using generative AI or not.</p><p>With this, users will be able to know if the photo they received on their messenger app is fake or not.</p>.Google Photos app to let users know if images are AI-generated.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>