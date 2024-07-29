Google apologises for glitch that broke Password Manager on Chrome

Last week, Google rolled out an update to the Chrome browser. But, it inadvertently crashed the Password Manager of the browser and this affected millions of users worldwide. For close to 18 hours, they couldn't access their password credentials to log in to online accounts.

Around two per cent of users out of the 25 per cent of the entire Chrome user base (around 3.45 billion) where the configuration change was rolled out, experience this issue.

Now, Google has apologised to Chrome users.

"From the preliminary analysis, the root cause of the issue is a change in product behaviour without proper feature guard. Google engineers mitigated the issue by deploying a fix," the company said.