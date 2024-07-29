Google apologises for glitch that broke Password Manager on Chrome

Last week, Google rolled out an update to the Chrome browser. But, it inadvertently crashed the Password Manager of the browser and this affected millions of users worldwide. For close to 18 hours, they couldn't access their password credentials to log in to online accounts.
Around two per cent of users out of the 25 per cent of the entire Chrome user base (around 3.45 billion) where the configuration change was rolled out, experience this issue.
Now, Google has apologised to Chrome users.
"From the preliminary analysis, the root cause of the issue is a change in product behaviour without proper feature guard. Google engineers mitigated the issue by deploying a fix," the company said.
The company has rolled out the new update with a fix. Users are advised to update to the latest version and restart the Chrome browser to access the Password Manager in the settings.
The news comes a week after CrowdStrike security update crashed Microsoft Windows OS-powered devices and platforms run by Airlines and government websites worldwide.
The update was supposed to improve the security of the devices against hacking. However, a bug in the update code led to Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) on affected computers and devices.
It needed trained information technology officers at companies to perform workaround steps to get the device rebooted in safe mode and remove a file. Since then, things have returned to normal globally.
Published 29 July 2024, 14:58 IST