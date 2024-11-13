Google brings four new features to Chrome app for iPhones

<p>Google on Wednesday (November 13) announced the launch of four new value-added features to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google-chrome">Chrome app</a> for iPhones.</p><p>The iOS version of Chrome gets an improved Google Lens feature. Previously, users could upload images to search on Chrome. Now, Users will be able to type words into the visual query to get more accurate search results than before.</p><p>Also, depending on the search query, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> will also offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Overview of a topic. It offers detailed information in the paragraphs or in simple pointers along with URLs to primary sources.</p>.Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features.<p>The new update also brings the option to download files from websites directly to Google Drive on the Chrome browser. This way, it will save storage on the iPhone.</p><p>To add a file from Chrome to your Drive, tap the Google Drive option when saving the file. Files downloaded from Chrome on iOS will now saved in a new Drive folder called “Saved from Chrome”.</p> .<p>Users can also download Photos from Chrome to the Google Photos app. The user has to simply long-press the picture and select "Save in Google Photos" when the context menu pops up.</p><p>The iOS Chrome version also gets a new Shopping Insights feature. If the user is browsing for a product to purchase, the Chrome app will know if there is any chance of the price going down or if this is the right time to buy.</p>.<p>If it is, the app will show a “Good Deal Now” notification right in the address bar. The user has to tap it to uncover helpful details like price history, price tracking and more buying options.</p><p>The user has to be signed into Chrome and have the “Make Searches and Browsing Better” setting enabled. Currently, this feature is available in the US. It will be expanded to more regions in the coming months.</p><p>Chrome, which already offers the option to switch to the Google Maps app for directions to a place, will get a new feature to show directions within the app.</p> .Google launches new AI-based learning tool for students.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>