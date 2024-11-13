Home
technology

Google brings four new features to Chrome app for iPhones

Depending on the search query, Google Chrome will also offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Overview of the topic.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 14:24 IST

Comments
Chrome app for iOS will now offer option to directly download photos to Google Photos.

Credit: Google

'Good deal now' feature on Chrome for iOS.

Credit: Google

Technology

