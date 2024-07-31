Google invites Indian Android app developers for startup programme

"We'll provide AI-focused programming and in-depth mentorship to help startups thrive in the AI landscape and take their business to new heights," the company said.

With feedback from experts, developers can make their mobile apps more user-friendly, also be able to reach out to customers in global regions, scale up their business and improve their earnings.

At the recently concluded Google I/O Connect 2024 event in Bengaluru, the company had promised to offer up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.

India-based Android developers (in Seed to Series A stages) can apply for the mentorship programme (here) and this will close on August 15.

In a related development, Google has reduced the Google Maps Platform fee by up to 90 per cent in India.

The new India-specific pricing will take effect from August 1. Further, developers will be able to pay the fees in rupees instead of US Dollars.

Currently, customers are charged $5.00 (rs 418.20) for 1 to 100,000 requests. From August 1, customers will have to pay $1.5 (Rs 125.45) for 1 to 5,000,000 requests for access to the Google Maps platform.