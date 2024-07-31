Google invites Indian Android app developers for startup programme

As part of the Google for Startups in India, the search engine giant plans to offer a mentorship programme for local Android app developers.
Earlier this month, Google announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to 10,000 startups in India.
Now, eligible Android app developer startups will get access to dedicated Google AI technical expertise and receive Google Cloud credits via the Google for Startups Cloud Program.
Also, app developers will be able to interact with Google's teams from Android and Google Play who will offer mentorship into product development, design, and growth strategies.
"We'll provide AI-focused programming and in-depth mentorship to help startups thrive in the AI landscape and take their business to new heights," the company said.
With feedback from experts, developers can make their mobile apps more user-friendly, also be able to reach out to customers in global regions, scale up their business and improve their earnings.
At the recently concluded Google I/O Connect 2024 event in Bengaluru, the company had promised to offer up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.
India-based Android developers (in Seed to Series A stages) can apply for the mentorship programme (here) and this will close on August 15.
In a related development, Google has reduced the Google Maps Platform fee by up to 90 per cent in India.
The new India-specific pricing will take effect from August 1. Further, developers will be able to pay the fees in rupees instead of US Dollars.
Currently, customers are charged $5.00 (rs 418.20) for 1 to 100,000 requests. From August 1, customers will have to pay $1.5 (Rs 125.45) for 1 to 5,000,000 requests for access to the Google Maps platform.
Published 31 July 2024, 15:44 IST