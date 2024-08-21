Google Pixel 9: First impression

Google's latest Pixel 9 series is all set to hit stores later this week worldwide including in India.

The new Pixel 9 come with a new design language and a big upgrade in terms of the new processor, camera features and more.

I spent a few hours with the latest premium Android phone. Here are my thoughts on the Pixel 9 made by Google.

Design, build quality and display

Pixel 9 comes in refined design language featuring flat metal rails with a matte finish and on the back, it has polished glass offering glossy hand-feel. Our review unit is porcelain white. it has a matching silver metal frame and dual-camera module on the back. It does an amazing job of repelling sweaty fingerprint smudges.