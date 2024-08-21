Google Pixel 9: First impression

Google's latest Pixel 9 series is all set to hit stores later this week worldwide including in India.
The new Pixel 9 come with a new design language and a big upgrade in terms of the new processor, camera features and more.
I spent a few hours with the latest premium Android phone. Here are my thoughts on the Pixel 9 made by Google.
Design, build quality and display
Pixel 9 comes in refined design language featuring flat metal rails with a matte finish and on the back, it has polished glass offering glossy hand-feel. Our review unit is porcelain white. it has a matching silver metal frame and dual-camera module on the back. It does an amazing job of repelling sweaty fingerprint smudges.
The elongated oval-shaped camera capsule on the back is very refreshing. Also, it keeps the uniqueness maintained by the previous iterations. And, most importantly it ensures the phone doesn't wobble when kept backside facing on a flat surface.
Google Pixel 9's dual camera module.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it has an amazing 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2424) OLED panel called Actua display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness up to 1,800 nits. It is said to be 35 per cent brighter than the previous iteration- Pixel 8.
It also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It is by far the best on any Pixel phone to date. It is fast and smooth in terms of recognising the finger impression and unlocking the screen.
Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
By the way, the metallic rail in the middle is made of aluminium and the device is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back sides. Add to that, the device comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes and even a dip in the swimming pool, not more than 1.5 metres (around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Processor configuration
The Pixel 9 (and other 9 series phones) come with Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
The device runs Android 14 OS. This is the first time, a new Pixel is running a year-old OS and will have to wait for the new Android 15 to be released (probably by the end of this month or in early September). Having said that, the device is as clean as it comes. It houses just Google things, nothing more or nothing less we expect in a premium Pixel phone.
All the Pixel 9 series phones are eligible to get a minimum of seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2031).
It supports more powerful Gemini Advance Gen AI features with multimodal capabilities. It can understand images, voice and video.
Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With the new Gemini Live, users will be able to get not just general information related to the latest news or sports updates, but will also be able be able to plan a trip with a full itinerary, among other things.
It can even help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.
Add to that, Google phones will come with a new Titan M2 security chip, which protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.
And, the new Pixel 9 phones boast Pixel Studio, a first-of-its-kind image generator. Users just have to describe with words and the Pixel Studio will instantly churns out the image.
The device houses a 4,558mAh battery with 27W charging (wired) support and 18W wireless charging. It is said to offer 20 per cent longer battery life than the Pixel 8.
Camera hardware
The Pixel 9 flaunts a dual-camera module -- main 50MP sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera-- with LED flash. On the front, it is said to sport a 10.5MP camera.
As you can the sample images, it takes brilliant photos in the natural sunlight.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
There's more. The Pixel 9 comes with Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) photography-powered tools such as Magic Editor, Object Eraser, Best Take, Audio Eraser and more. Also, it supports new Add me feature.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It uses Augmented Reality and super advanced computational photography technology. This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With Add Me the user get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person of the group and move to particular sport guided by phone to stand, and take a photo.
Then, with combination generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates complete photo with the photographer.
Initial thoughts
The new phone looks amazing and is noticeably smoother and better than its predecessor. The photos captured during the day look great. There is whole lot of new camera features including Add Me, Magic Editor and more. I am very keen to test every one of them and also the smart Gemini Live assistant looks very promising. Do come back for the full review next week.
Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google is offering devices with 256GB storage with prices starting--Rs 79,999 (Pixel 9), Rs 1,09,999 (Pixel 9 Pro), Rs 1,24,999 (Pixel 9 Pro XL) and Rs 1,72,999 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold), respectively.
For the first time ever, they will be available on more than 150 retail outlets of Croma and Reliance Digital across India. Online, it will exclusively available on Flipkart.
The Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will be available from August 22 onwards. And, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to hit stores in September.
Another first is Google in collaboration with Flipkart’s service arm - F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited, has opened iGoogle-owned Walk-in Centers in Bengaluru and Delhi on August 14. It has plans to open another in Mumbai soon.
