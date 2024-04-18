Google Play Store to get additional biometric verification feature for in-app purchase

To make any purchase on Android apps and Play Store, the phone owner is required to type in their Google Account password to go ahead with the transaction process.

This measure was introduced to avoid unintentional purchases and also prevent underage children from making in-app purchases. But the kids these days are really smart. They can easily figure out the password details to make secret in-app purchases.

So, Google is introducing an additional layer of security that makes it mandatory for the owner to use their face or fingerprint impression to validate the purchase within the app and on the Google Play Store.

Here in India, Android phone users are getting emails from Google about the upcoming new security feature. It will be made available to all in a month or two.