Google Play Store to get additional biometric verification feature for in-app purchase

To make any purchase on Android apps and Play Store, the phone owner is required to type in their Google Account password to go ahead with the transaction process.
This measure was introduced to avoid unintentional purchases and also prevent underage children from making in-app purchases. But the kids these days are really smart. They can easily figure out the password details to make secret in-app purchases.
So, Google is introducing an additional layer of security that makes it mandatory for the owner to use their face or fingerprint impression to validate the purchase within the app and on the Google Play Store.
Here in India, Android phone users are getting emails from Google about the upcoming new security feature. It will be made available to all in a month or two.
"In the coming weeks, there will be a change in how you confirm your setting when you choose biometric verification. For mobile devices, when you’re asked to confirm this setting, you’ll use your fingerprint or face instead of your Google Account password. To keep your account secure, turn on purchase verification for every purchase. Avoid sharing passwords with others. If you use biometrics for purchase verification, use caution in storing biometrics of children or others on your device, as those could be used for purchase verification." reads the new Google Play Store email notification.
Here's how to enable the biometric-based purchase verification on Google Play Store:
Go to Google Play Store >> tap on the profile picture >> Purchase Verification (This option will be available soon with the new update to the Google Play Store).
In a related development, Google, which also makes hardware is working on the new Pixel 9 series and foldable phone.
A new report has emerged that the company will be using the new Samsung modem for the new phones. It not only promises better cellular connectivity but also supports satellite connectivity.
(Published 18 April 2024, 10:44 IST)