Google to launch Find My Device network for Android this weekend

Google's Find My Device app is a handy application to track misplaced or stolen Android phones. But, it has one limitation; it cannot find the phone if it is turned off.

During the I/O 2023 event in 2023, Google showcased a new Find My Device with similar capabilities. But, delayed the launch to let Apple roll out the anti-stalking feature first.

Why Google delayed the Find My Device network launch for Apple?

It should be noted that when Apple first launched AirTag in 2019, several people misused the Bluetooth-based tracker to illegally stalk people.

The Cupertino-based company took note of the privacy issue and released an unknown device tracking alert feature to let Apple device owners know that an unknown AirTag is following them. But, it was limited to iPhones and iPads only.

So, in 2023, Apple thought of expanding it to a wider network and teamed up with Google to come up with a universal mechanism to detect and eliminate unknown Bluetooth-based trackers.

Other big brands such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee lent support for the draft specification.