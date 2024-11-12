Home
Google to launch standalone Gemini AI app for iPhones soon

Gemini Live feature, which made its debut with the Pixel 9 series, runs on multimodal Gemini Advance Gen AI Large Language Model (LLM).
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 11:03 IST

Google Gemini app for iPhone.

Credit: u/lostshenanigans/Reddit

Published 12 November 2024, 11:03 IST
