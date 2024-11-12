Google to launch standalone Gemini AI app for iPhones soon

<p>Google earlier this year launched the standable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/googles-gemini-ai-app-now-available-in-india-supports-9-languages-3070891">Gemini AI app for Pixel phones</a> and later expanded to Android phones in June.</p><p>Now, the search engine giant is all set to bring the standalone Gemini AI app for iPhones soon. A user in the Philippines who goes by the moniker u/lostshenanigans on Reddit <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Bard/comments/1go3db8/gemini_on_iphone_just_launched/">shared</a> a screenshot of the Gemini AI app on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> App Store. He was even able to install and use it on his iPhone.</p><p>It also offers access to the Gemini Live feature, which is not available in most Android phones except for select premium models such as Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S and foldable phones.</p><p>However, the Gemini AI app is not available in any other countries as yet. It looks like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> might have accidentally published the Gemini AI app on the Apple App Store similar to how it inadvertently posted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-accidentally-reveals-jarvis-ai-ahead-of-official-launch-3266498">Jarvis AI bot prototype on its Chrome</a> extension web store last week.</p>.Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features.<p>Gemini Live feature, which made its debut with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-pixel-9-review-incredibly-good-camera-phone-with-google-ai-features-3175278">Pixel 9 (review</a>) series, runs on multimodal Gemini Advance Gen AI Large Language Model (LLM). It can understand inputs in images, voice and video in addition to text.</p><p>Users can type, talk, or even upload an image to get a response from the Gemini AI chatbot. It does more than offer updates on geopolitics, sports news, the recipe of exotic dishes, weather and traffic. It is capable of offering personalised suggestions and responses to queries such as planning a trip, getting ideas for birthday themes for children, and doing more.</p>.<p>In India, users can interact with the AI assistant on the Gemini app in nine Indian languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.</p><p>Google's Gemini AI app will compete with Siri on iPhone, as Apple plans to integrate its digital with OpenAI's ChatGPT in the upcoming<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-182-to-unlock-more-apple-intelligence-features-on-iphones-3261224"> iOS 18.2 update</a>. It is expected to roll out in the first week of December.</p><p>We expect Google to rollout the Gemini AI app for iPhones and iPads before the end of this month or in December. </p>.Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Impressive gen AI premium phone with amazing camera.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>