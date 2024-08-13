Google unveils Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Fold series with Tensor G4 silicon

Google on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Pixel 9 series phones at the company's Mountain View HQ, in California.
As rumoured, Google is offering the new premium Android phone series in four variants-- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The regular Pixel 9 model sports a 6.3-inch OLED panel called Actua display. It is said to 35 per cent brighter than the previous iteration- Pixel 8. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a metal-based frame around the screen.
It comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,558mAh battery inside with 27W charging (wired) support and 18W wireless charging. It is said to offer 20 per cent longer battery life than the Pixel 8.
The Pixel 9 flaunts dual-camera module -- main 50MP sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera-- with LED flash. On the front, it is said to sport a 10.5MP camera.
The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will come in two screen sizes- 6.34-inch and 6.8-inch-- with 4,558mAh and 4,942mAh battery capacities, respectively. They feature an OLED-based screen called Super Actua display.
They come with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Android 14 OS.
The new Pixel 9 Pro series come packed with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP + 50MP ultrawide lens + 50MP telephoto camera-- with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, they feature a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calling.
Pixel 9 Pro camera.
Photo Credit: Google
The ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold flaunts a 6.3-inch cover display and inside, it will feature a wide 8-inch screen called Super Actua display.
It runs Android 14 OS, 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, triple camera module--48MP main camera + 10.5MP ultrawide lens + 10MP telephoto sensor with LED flash on the back. It also feature a 10MP sensor on the cover display and another 10MP camera inside.
All four Pixel 9 series phones come with Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor to new features of Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Object Eraser, Best Take, Audio Eraser and more.
The newest feature coming with Pixel phones is the 'Add me'. It uses Augmented Reality technology. This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With Add Me the user get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person of the group and move to particular sport guided by phone to stand, and take a photo.
Then, with combination generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates complete photo with the photographer.
Step 1of the 'Add me' feature on Pixel 9 series phone.
Credit: Google
Step 2 of the 'Add me' feature on Pixel 9 series phone.
Credit: Google
Final result of the 'Add me' feature on Pixel 9 series phone.
Credit: Google
And, the Pixel phones boast Pixel Studio, a first-of-its-kind image generator. Users just have describe with words and the Pixel Studio will instantly churns out the image.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold teaser.
Credit: Google India
Designed with Google DeepMind, the Gemini AI assistant optimised for advanced AI models and is the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality. It can understand queries in text, images, and audio.
With the new Gemini AI assistant, users will be able to get not just general information related to the latest news or sports updates, but will also be able be able to plan a trip with a full itinerary, among other things.
It can even help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.
Add to that, Google phones will come with a new Titan M2 security chip, which protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.
All the Pixel 9 series phones are eligible to get minimum of seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2031).
In India, the company is offering devices with 256GB storage with prices starting--Rs 79,999 (Pixel 9), Rs 1,09,999 (Pixel 9 Pro), Rs 1,24,999 (Pixel 9 Pro XL) and Rs 1,72,999 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold), respectively.
Also, for the first time, they will be available on more than 150 retail outlets of Croma and Reliance Digital across India. Online, it will exclusively available on Flipkart.
The Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will be available from August 22 onwards. And, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to hit stores in September.
Another first is Google with collaboration with Flipkart’s service arm - F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited, is set open its Google-owned Walk-in Centers in Bengaluru and Delhi on August 14. And, later it plans to open another in Mumbai.
As part of launch offer, Google will provide up to one year of Google One AI Premium subscription free with Pixel 9 devices.
Customers with ICICI bank cards, can avail Rs 10,00 discount and 12 months no-cost EMI options. Also, there is interest-free affordability offers up to 18 months, available on Bajaj finance
