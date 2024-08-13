Google unveils Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Fold series with Tensor G4 silicon



Designed with Google DeepMind, the Gemini AI assistant optimised for advanced AI models and is the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality. It can understand queries in text, images, and audio.



With the new Gemini AI assistant, users will be able to get not just general information related to the latest news or sports updates, but will also be able be able to plan a trip with a full itinerary, among other things.



It can even help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.



Add to that, Google phones will come with a new Titan M2 security chip, which protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.

All the Pixel 9 series phones are eligible to get minimum of seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2031).



In India, the company is offering devices with 256GB storage with prices starting--Rs 79,999 (Pixel 9), Rs 1,09,999 (Pixel 9 Pro), Rs 1,24,999 (Pixel 9 Pro XL) and Rs 1,72,999 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold), respectively.



Also, for the first time, they will be available on more than 150 retail outlets of Croma and Reliance Digital across India. Online, it will exclusively available on Flipkart.

The Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will be available from August 22 onwards. And, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to hit stores in September.

Another first is Google with collaboration with Flipkart’s service arm - F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited, is set open its Google-owned Walk-in Centers in Bengaluru and Delhi on August 14. And, later it plans to open another in Mumbai.

As part of launch offer, Google will provide up to one year of Google One AI Premium subscription free with Pixel 9 devices.

Customers with ICICI bank cards, can avail Rs 10,00 discount and 12 months no-cost EMI options. Also, there is interest-free affordability offers up to 18 months, available on Bajaj finance