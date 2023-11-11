Humane unveils wearable AI Pin powered by OpenAI to replace smartphones

Humane, an AI company founded by ex-Apple engineers, has released its first hardware product, the Humane AI Pin.

It is a tiny, square-shaped device that can be pinned onto the wearer's clothes and is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Microsoft's AI models.

The device can be activated through voice, touch, gesture, or the laser ink display and offers various AI tools and features.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, two former Apple engineers, formed the AI startup Humane, and the AI pin is their first hardware product.

The AI Pin's main goal is to provide users with a suite of AI tools powered by Open AI and Microsoft, doing away with the need to find and download apps by hand.

Cosmos, the operating system of the Pin, is made to direct user inquiries to the relevant tools automatically, saving the user from having to download and handle individual apps.

With no home screen, one can simply talk to or touch the Pin and tell what they want. Distinctive features of the device include an ultrawide camera, light and depth detectors, and a laser projector.