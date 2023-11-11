Humane unveils wearable AI Pin powered by OpenAI to replace smartphones

Humane, an AI company founded by ex-Apple engineers, has released its first hardware product, the Humane AI Pin.
It is a tiny, square-shaped device that can be pinned onto the wearer's clothes and is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Microsoft's AI models.
The device can be activated through voice, touch, gesture, or the laser ink display and offers various AI tools and features.
Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, two former Apple engineers, formed the AI startup Humane, and the AI pin is their first hardware product.
The AI Pin's main goal is to provide users with a suite of AI tools powered by Open AI and Microsoft, doing away with the need to find and download apps by hand.
Cosmos, the operating system of the Pin, is made to direct user inquiries to the relevant tools automatically, saving the user from having to download and handle individual apps.
With no home screen, one can simply talk to or touch the Pin and tell what they want. Distinctive features of the device include an ultrawide camera, light and depth detectors, and a laser projector.
The AI Pin is priced at $699 and comprises a square device and a battery pack that can be magnetically attached to your clothes or other surfaces. Apart from the device cost, a $24 monthly fee for a Humane subscription is required. The plan gives the user access to T-Mobile's network and a phone number. The company has stated that the device will start delivering the product in early 2024, and preorders will start on November 16.
The AI Pin is made up of two components: a small square piece and a battery pack that is magnetically affixed to surfaces or clothing. Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar are the three colours available. It contains a small projector that can beam text and laser icons onto the user's palm in place of a screen.
According to Chaudhri, the gadget isn't always listening or recording because the device doesn't have any wake words, reported The Times of India. Until the device is engaged—which can be done via voice, touch, gesture, or the laser ink display, it is inactive. Using the touchpad, one can manually activate the device by tapping and dragging. To notify users when data is being collected, the "Trust Light" blinks.
Credit: X/@Humane
Chaudhri demonstrated the AI Pin during a TED Talk in April. The demonstration included several helpful capabilities, like the ability to project a caller ID for incoming calls, summarise your daily emails, and recommend meals based on their nutritional value. Afterwards, Chaudhri posed the following context-based query to the device: "What's the exhibit Ava texted me to go see while I'm here?"
The device has a Snapdragon processor, though it's unclear which particular model is included. It weighs approximately 34 grams. After a software upgrade, the camera will soon be able to shoot videos in addition to taking 13-megapixel pictures. With it’s "Personic Speaker," the device can adjust its volume for more personal audio experiences or louder settings with groups, and it can also connect to Bluetooth headphones, reported TOI.