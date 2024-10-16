In a first, two people communicate in dreams while sleeping, this start-up claims

<p>Communicating even while asleep? That is what this company claims to have achieved through brainwaves. REMspace- a California-based startup that designs technology to enhance sleep and lucid dreaming - reportedly exchanged a message between two people who were asleep.</p><p>The two participants of the experiment were successful in inducing lucid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dreams">dreams</a> and then exchanging a message through it, the <em>DailyMail</em> <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-13950653/scientists-inception-two-way-dream-communication-study.html" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>A lucid dream is one where a person is aware that they are dreaming and, sometimes, is in control too,</p><p>Lucid dreams are achieved during a REM, or Rapid Eye Movement, sleep period of a sleep cycle. They are believed to have numerous potential applications, from solving physiological problems to learning new skills.</p>.Disturbed sleep, mood top list of complaints on India's mental health helpline.<p>The exact equipment used was not revealed. However, REMspace claimed that the 'specially designed equipment' tracked the brain waves of the participants and other biological data. The data was then sent to a server that can detect when participants enter a lucid dream and generate messages that are transmitted to them.</p><p>REMspace CEO and founder Michael Raduga, told the <em>DailyMail</em>, "Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction. Tomorrow, it will be so common we won't be able to imagine our lives without this technology. This opens the door to countless commercial applications, reshaping how we think about communication and interaction in the dream world."</p><p>Two study participants slept in separate homes while their brain waves were remotely tracked by the apparatus, which fed data into the server.</p><p>In the experiment, the two participants were asleep in separate homes while their brain waves were remotely tracked by the apparatus, which fed data into the server. </p><p>Once the server detected that one participant had entered a lucid dream, it generated a random word from the special language and transmitted it to him via earbuds.</p><p>Once they entered a lucid dream state, the server detected it and then sent through a random word from the special language, transmitted via earbuds, to one of the participant.</p><p>The participant then repeated the word in their dream and that response was captured and stored in the server.</p><p>The response stored was then transmitted to the second participant, who confirmed receiving and understanding it once they awoke.</p><p>REMspace claims to have repeated the experiment with another pair, achieving the same results. </p><p>The experiment, the technology and the findings will need to be validated and replicated by other researchers before the company can definitively say that they achieved 'dream communication'.</p>