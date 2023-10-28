India is working towards becoming leader in 6G: PM Modi

New Delhi: The fifth generation (5G) technology roll-out in India has been the fastest in the world with 80% of the population being covered in just one year of the launch and witnessing 3 times increase in median mobile broadband speed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Addressing the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, Modi said 4 lakh 5G base stations have been set up in the country in one year, which covers more than 97% of the cities in the country.
“India is not only expanding the 5G network in the country but also laying emphasis on becoming a leader in 6G,” he said.
Modi underlined that 5G technology has helped India improve its ranking in terms of broadband speed to 43rd position from previous rank of 118th position globally.
Reliance Jio, which has been aggressive in expanding 5G technology, on Friday previewed its satellite-based broadband services, JioSpaceFiber. Through the new service, the company aims to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.
“We at Jio unleashed the fastest rollout of 5G technology witnessed anywhere in the world. Deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds, Jio has installed over 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles of India,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm
Ambani claimed that 85% of the overall 5G capacity in the country has been contributed by Jio, a unit of India’s most valuable firm Reliance Industries Limited.
Currently, 5G services in India are offered by only two firms Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea is also expected to launch its 5G services soon. Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea will make significant investments in the upcoming quarters for the rollout of its 5G network as well as expanding its existing 4G coverage.
“Over the past years, the Vodafone Idea team has worked to develop a core network for 5G deployment. Vodafone Idea will initiate substantial investments for 5G rollouts,” said Birla, who is also an additional director on Vodafone Idea’s board.
Chairman Bharti Enterprises Sunil Mittal informed that Airtel has launched its 5G services in 5,000 towns and 20,000 villages across the country. He said Airtel’s 5G services would be expanded to the entire country by March 2024. “This will be truly the fastest rollout anywhere in the world,” Mittal added.
Union Minister of Communications, Electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnav said India is now among the top three 5G ecosystems in the world.
“India is preparing to lead the way in 6G technology, with plans for a 6G test bed and the inauguration of 100 5G labs to encourage innovation and development in educational institutions,” the minister said.