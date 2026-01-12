<p>With over three billion monthly active users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/instagram-offers-a-new-history-feature-to-revisit-old-stories-3776880">Instagram is one of the most popular</a> social media apps globally on Android, iOS and Windows platforms. This also attracts cyber rogues to target naive users and attempt to breach the security of Instagram.</p><p>Last weekend, several users received emails from Instagram to reset their Instagram account passwords immediately. Rumours spread that the Meta-owned entity has suffered a data breach, and reportedly, 1.75 crore accounts were compromised. That is why the company is sending warning messages to those affected.</p>.Hackers using new phishing technique to bypass Google's security in Gmail.<p>However, Instagram refuted the speculations of data leakage, but noted that an anomaly in their system to allow external third-party vendor to send a reset password alert. Though the message was from Instagram, there was no need to reset the credentials, and they expressed regret for the confusion.</p><p>"We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems, and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion," said Instagram on X platform.</p>.<p>That said, users are advised to be wary of such password reset alerts via email. Threat actors come up with ingenious ways to hoodwink potential victims. They cleverly use the company's official logo and even type fonts to make its proffessional looking mails, but the link offered to reset the password of an online account is compromised.</p><p>If you in doubt, always go directly to the official online account (also ensure the URL has 'https') and carry our password reset procedure and enable two-factor authentication or Passkeys. </p><p>Here's how to safeguard yourself from phishing attempts:</p><p>1) If you receive an email or message from a person with a familiar name or social media app, or even a government agency, read it carefully. Cyber crooks use fear and tell you to click on a URL link or a PDF to get more information. Do not press any link or download any file.</p><p>The government, tech firm or banks do not ask citizens to share their personal or financial details through messenger apps</p><p>2) Never install APK files or any apps from third-party app stores or links marketed on social media platforms. Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App Store, or Microsoft Windows Store</p><p>3) Never share online account details such as Gmail IDs, bank customer IDs and passwords on messenger apps or on emails with anybody or type details on an online form on a website published by an unknown company</p><p>4) Always update your smartphones and computers to the latest version to protect yourself from new emerging cyber threats </p><p> 5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus application from a well-known publisher on your device. Once installed, ensure to turn on the safe browsing feature</p><p>If you fall victim to online fraud, immediately call toll-free 1930. It is run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and once you share the bank transaction details, they will be able to trace and freeze the mule bank accounts. Ensure you call them within one hour, as there will be a higher chance of blocking the cyber criminals from withdrawing the ill-got money.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>