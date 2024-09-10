iPhone 16, 16 Pro launch effect: Apple slashes prices of older iPhone 15, 14 series models

Last night, Apple unveiled the new line of mobiles-- featuring iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. And, like the previous years, the company has reduced the prices of older iPhone models in India.
While the 2023-series iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have been taken off the store shelves, the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available for a lower price.
Last year, the iPhone 15 used to be available in three storage-- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
Now, they have received a Rs 10,000 price cut. They can be purchased for Rs 69,900, Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.
Previously, the iPhone 15 Plus (review) used to come in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
Apple has also reduced the prices of the 2022-series iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (review) by Rs 10,000. The regular iPhone 14 is available in three storages--128GB, 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 59,900, 69,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.
The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs 69,900 (128GB), Rs 79,900 (256GB) and Rs 99,900 (512GB), respectively.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
If you happen to have purchased any of the older iPhones recently, you still can claim refund for some percentage of extra money paid to the device.
Apple has a customer-friendly price protection policy. It allows customers to request a refund or credit for a price reduction within 14 calendar days of the price change. User has to have a purchase receipt as proof to claim refund. For more information, readers can visit Apple website (here).
However, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites are offering more lucrative deals with deeper cash discounts and exchange deals on older phones.
Also, it should be noted that Amazon and Flipkart are scheduled to host the Great Indian Sale and Big Billion Days ahead of the Dasara and Deepavali festival season in October.
Published 10 September 2024, 09:43 IST