iPhone 16, 16 Pro launch effect: Apple slashes prices of older iPhone 15, 14 series models

Last night, Apple unveiled the new line of mobiles-- featuring iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. And, like the previous years, the company has reduced the prices of older iPhone models in India.

While the 2023-series iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have been taken off the store shelves, the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available for a lower price.

Last year, the iPhone 15 used to be available in three storage-- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Now, they have received a Rs 10,000 price cut. They can be purchased for Rs 69,900, Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.