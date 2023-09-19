Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed big cache of data

Asked for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson said, “We have confirmed that no customer data was exposed, and no other internal services were put at risk.”

In a blog post published Monday, Microsoft said it investigated and remediated an incident involving a Microsoft employee who shared a URL in a public GitHub repository to open-source AI learning models. Microsoft said the data exposed in the storage account included backups of two former employees’ workstation profiles and internal Microsoft Teams messages of these two employees with their colleagues.