Nothing to launch Phone (2a) Community Edition this month end

<p>London-based emerging smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nothing-inc">Nothing Inc.</a> has announced to launch the special Phone (2a) Community Edition series later this month.</p><p>Nothing Inc. earlier this year in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/gadgets-weekly-new-microsoft-surface-pro-10-laptop-6-and-more-2948520#2">March invited fans and phone enthusiasts</a> to come up with creative ideas to develop a special community edition Phone (2a).</p><p>In May, the company announced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-redmi-note-13-pro-afa-world-champions-edition-and-more-3006740#7">Kenta and Astrid as the Stage 1: Hardware Design winners</a>, who came up with the Phone (2a) concept: Phosphorescence. As shown in the photo below, the device's back panel is laced with harmless phosphor compounds. This makes the back panel to glow in the night.</p><p>Now, after months of collaborative work, the new limited edition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-launches-phone-2a-with-cmf-earphones-in-india-2923270">Phone (2a)</a> is ready for launch on October 30. It is expected to come with more refined design language compared to the Phone (2a) concept: Phosphorescence series.</p>.Nothing Phone(2) review: Finely tuned sequel .<p>On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 91.65 per cent screen-to-body ratio, support in-screen fingerprint sensor. </p><p>Under the hood, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up to 12GB RAM. With the new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. </p><p>It is expected to come with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 or Android 15-based NothingOS 3 and comes with 128/256GB storage options, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.</p>.<p>As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.</p>.Nothing Phone (2a) review: Eye-catching design with decent performance.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>