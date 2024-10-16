Home
technology

Nothing to launch Phone (2a) Community Edition this month end

The new special Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:48 IST

Phone (2a) concept: Phosphorescence.

Credit: Nothing Inc.

Nothing Community Edition Phone 2(a) series will launched later in 2024.

Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.

Published 16 October 2024, 11:48 IST
