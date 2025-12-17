<p>OnePlus on Wednesday (December 17) hosted the 'Rise as One' event in Bengaluru to celebrate the company's 12th anniversary in India. To mark the decade-plus journey in the subcontinent, it launched two new products -- the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 series.</p><p>The new OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 450 ppi (pixels per inch) and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port, Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Also, it features IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K rating, meaning it can withstand harsh weather conditions, high-pressure water jet for a few seconds and also survive a dip in a fresh water body for up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>Inside, it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,400mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.</p><p>It sports a dual-camera module -- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p>.<p>It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The new OnePlus Pad Go 2 sports a 12.2-inch full HD+ (2800x1980p) LCD panel with pixel density of 284 ppi (pixels per inch), and support variable 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It also comes with option SIM card slot, a type-C port, quad speakers, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax, 2.4GHz & 5GHz) and support Face unlock security feature.</p>.<p>Inside, it features MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, Android 16-based OxygenOS, LPDDR5X 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, an 8MP main camera with LED flash on the back, a 8MP front camera for selfies/video calling and a massive 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.</p><p>It will be available in two colours-- Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black variant is said to be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G cellular support, offering high-speed internet connectivity.</p>.<p>Also, for the first time, the company is offering a stylus for the budget tablet. Called, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, it promises to offer precision note-taking capability and help users create digital art. With a full charge, it can deliver 20 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging. With just of 10 minutes of charging, it can last for 12 hours.</p><p><strong>OnePlus 15R & OnePlus Pad Go 2 price and availability details:</strong></p><p>OnePlus 15R comes in two storage options— 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 47,999 and Rs 52,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase from December 22 onwards.</p><p>The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in three variants— 8GB RAM + 128GB (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 256 GB (Wi-Fin only and 8GB RAM + 256GB (5G) — for Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase from December 18 onwards in India.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>