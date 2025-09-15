<p>Oppo on Monday (September 15) launched the new line of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-f31-series-set-for-launch-next-week-in-india-3719018">F31 series smartphones</a> in India.</p><p>It comes in three variants-- F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro+ . They come with high-durable military-grade MIL-STD-810H certified build materials.</p><p>They feature a 360-degree Armor Body with a multi-layer airbag structure that cushions internal components from impact. The aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy frame is said to be 10 per cent stronger than its predecessor, and the AGC DT-Star D+ glass offers reinforced screen protection. The devices are triple-certified IP66, IP68, and IP69, making them resistant to dust, immersion in water, and even high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80-degreeC.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>The new F31 series also comes with an efficient heat dissipation system. The Pro+ model houses a 5,219 mm² vapour chamber, while the Pro and base models use 4,363 mm² and 4,300 mm² chambers respectively, each combined with expanded graphite layers. This design ensures the device maintains performance even in peak Indian summers, where temperatures can reach 43°C.</p><p>They feature a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to run for two days under normal usage. Also, they support 80W fast charging as well.</p>.<p>The standard F31 sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2372 x 1080p) OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1400 nits peak brightness, and comes with DT-Star D+ protection.</p><p>It features dual-SIM slots, a Type-C USB port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>It houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, dual-camera module--main 50MP rear camera (with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 2MP (Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor, f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash, and a 16MP (with Sony IMX480 sensor, f/2.4) front camera.</p>.<p>The F31 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2372 x 1080p) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, support up to 1400 nits peak brightness and comes with DT-Star D+ screen protection.</p><p>It features dual-SIM slots, a Type-C USB port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it comes with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300- Energy octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, dual-camera module-- main 50MP (OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8, OIS), a 2MP (with Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor, f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash, and a 32MP (Galaxy Core 32E2 sensor, f/2.4) front camera.</p><p>The top-end Oppo F31 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2800 × 1280p) OLED display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and AGC DT-Star D+ glass protection for the screen.</p>.<p>It features dual-SIM slots, a Type-C USB port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>It houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core CPU, Adreno 720 GPU, Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8, OIS) camera, 2MP(with Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor, f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash on the back, and a 32MP (with Galaxy Core 32E2 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The Oppo F31 Pro and Pro3+ come with several generative Artificial Intelligence features including AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 and more.</p>.<p>Whereas the regular F31 support AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0).</p><p>The Oppo F31 comes in three colours-- bloom red, cloud green and midnight blue. It is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. </p><p>The Oppo F31 Pro comes in two colours-- desert gold and space grey. It is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. </p><p>The Oppo F31 Pro+ comes in three colours-- festive pink, gemstone blue, and himalayan white. It is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. </p>.Netizens are going 'Nano' bananas over Google's latest gen AI image creator tool .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>