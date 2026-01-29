<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-unveils-redmi-note-15-pad-2-pro-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-chipsets-in-india-3852201">standard Redmi Note 15 series</a>, Xiaomi on Thursday (January 29) launched the premium mid-range Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India.</p><p>It comes in two variants-- Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+. They feature similar design language, the same display, main camera hardware and durability, but differ in terms of processor and battery capacity.</p><p>The new Android phones sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2772×1280p) OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield. The device also features an IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K dust-and-waterproof rating.</p>.Redmi Note 15 review: Incremental upgrade with elegant design.<p>They also come with a Type-C USB port, infrared sensor, stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), and an infrared sensor.</p>.<p>Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and 15 Pro+ boast a dual-camera module-- a main 200MP camera (with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPE sensor, f/1.7 aperture) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle (with Sony IMX355, f/2.2). They can record up to 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps), full HD 1080p at 30/60 fps and 720p HD videos at 30 fps.</p><p>The devices run Android 15-based Xiaomi Hyper OS 2. They are guaranteed to get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates for protection against emerging cyber threats.</p><p>The regular Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra octa-core processor (max CPU speed of 2.6GHz) with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 2.2 storage, 20MP (1/4-inch sensor size, f/2.2) front camera and a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.</p>. <p>On the other hand, the Note 15 Pro+ comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core processor (max CPU speed of 2.5Ghz), Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 2.2 storage, a 32MP camera (1/3.6-inch sensor size, f/2.2) and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.</p> .<p>The prices of Redmi Note 15 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and the Note 15 Pro+ (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) start at Rs 29,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. For a limited time, they can be purchased for as low as Rs 26,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.</p>.Google brings 'Answer Now' feature to speed up responses on Gemini AI app; Here's how it works.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>