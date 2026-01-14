<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-air-fryers-to-iphones-what-india-searched-and-shopped-on-flipkart-in-2025-3834354">Flipkart has kicked</a> off the 2026 edition of the annual Republic Day promotional sale campaign in India.</p><p>Like the previous years, Walmart-owned e-commerce major is offering big discounts on a wide range of product categories such as consumer electronics goods, fashion apparel, sports and gym equipment and more.</p><p>Apple's latest flagship iPhone 17 is being offered with lucrative benefits. Flipkart is promising the device for Rs 74,990, almost Rs 7,910 less than the MRP. Additionally, there is an exchange offer up to Rs 68,050 for those who plan to trade in their old phone for the iPhone 17.</p>.Apple-Google Gemini deal to run Siri is 'unreasonable concentration of power': Elon Musk . <p>It boasts of Ceramic Shield 2 series guard on the display. It is touted to be the sturdiest glass shield on a mobile phone in the industry. Also, it is said to be 3X sturdier than the predecessor.</p><p>Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive up to the depth of six metres underwater for close to 30 minutes.</p>.<p>On the back and the mid-frame, Apple has used aerospace aluminium material for the iPhone 17's frame around the display. The flat flush design offers a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.</p><p>iPhone 17 features a vertically aligned dual-camera module. The rest of the panel sports a frosted glass cover with matte finish, which, by the way, does a fine job repelling the fingerprint smudges.</p><p>Another first we see in a regular iPhone 17 is the ProMotion technology, which enables the display to support adaptive 120Hz screen refresh. With this, the 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR (2662 x 1206 p) display feels fluid and smooth, to scroll on social media apps, consume multimedia content and read e-books with less strain than before. There is noticeable improvement in the gaming experience as well.</p><p>Like the Pro model, it has a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), supports 3,000 nits peak brightness and also comes with an anti-reflective coating. This comes in handy while viewing messages or watching videos under direct sunlight.</p> .<p>The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple A19 processor with a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU (with dedicated Neural Accelerators) and 16-core Neural Engine.</p><p>The iPhone 17 also comes with N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.</p><p>The iPhone 17 houses a Dual Fusion camera system -- 48MP Fusion Main sensor and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide sensor with LED flash.</p><p>With a full charge, it can deliver a whole day under normal usage.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>