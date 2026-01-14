Menu
india west bengal

Two more nurses with Nipah symptoms admitted to Kolkata hospital

The two were engaged in the treatment of a health worker who tested positive for the Nipah virus at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 16:04 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalNipah Virus

