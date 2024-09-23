Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: All-weather premium fitness companion

It can also read out blood pressure. It also offers body fitness with energy score, insightful data on sleep patterns and can track hundreds of sporting activities and physical exercises including Yoga.

Also, it has an SOS emergency feature and accurate GPS, which comes in handy while out trekking deep in to forests or secluded hiking routines. It can work in extreme weather conditions. And, it has an impressive battery life.

It has everything to help us understand our eating habits, physical activities and how much more effort is needed to improve our overall health and fitness.

However, the only qualm, I noticed in the Galaxy Watch Ultra is that ECG and Samsung Health Monitor app is not available for non-Samsung phones. I hope Samsung offers access to this to all Android phone users. As noted earlier, they are more likely to buy Samsung phones than those owning iPhones, who rather go to the Apple Watch Ultra series.