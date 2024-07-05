Samsung rolls out security patch to fix zero-day vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones

The world's leading smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out the July 2024 software to Galaxy phones.
It comes with a critical software security patch to fix recently discovered zero-day vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones.
For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers in Samsung) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.
During a recent security screening procedure, Samsung discovered more than 50 flaws and among them, 25 are rated high-risk zero-day vulnerabilities.
The vulnerability can be exploited by hackers to bypass the security of the device to execute arbitrary code to steal sensitive data.
Samsung phone owners are advised to update to the latest firmware version as soon as they get the update notification or check it manually by following the procedure below.
Open Setttings >> Sofware Update>> Download and install the update
In a related development, Google too, last month, released a similar software patch to all Pixel phones.
US government-run Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had asked its federal officials with Pixel phones to update their devices by July 4.
In India too, CERT-In issued a similar alert to citizens with Pixel phones.
A remote attacker can exploit the security loophole by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted device. They can easily gain complete access to sensitive information in the devices and even be able to perform a Denial of Service (DoS) attack.
Published 05 July 2024, 08:03 IST