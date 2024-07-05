Samsung rolls out security patch to fix zero-day vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones

The world's leading smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out the July 2024 software to Galaxy phones.

It comes with a critical software security patch to fix recently discovered zero-day vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones.

For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers in Samsung) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.

During a recent security screening procedure, Samsung discovered more than 50 flaws and among them, 25 are rated high-risk zero-day vulnerabilities.