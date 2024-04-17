Samsung unveils AI-powered Neo QLED 8K smart TVs in India

On Wednesday (April 17), Samsung launched the new generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Neo QLED TVs.

At the heart of Samsung's new Neo QLED TV is the powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. It is said to be two times faster and better compared to the previous generation chipset. Also, Samsung has maximised neural networks from 64 to 512, an eight-fold increase to deliver an enhanced viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

The new Neo QLED 8K boasts AI Picture Technology to reproduce motion pictures with clarity and naturalness, including facial expressions and other subtle nuances.

With AI Upscaling Pro tech, the TV can improve low-resolution video up to 8K quality.