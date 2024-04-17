Samsung unveils AI-powered Neo QLED 8K smart TVs in India

On Wednesday (April 17), Samsung launched the new generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Neo QLED TVs.
At the heart of Samsung's new Neo QLED TV is the powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. It is said to be two times faster and better compared to the previous generation chipset. Also, Samsung has maximised neural networks from 64 to 512, an eight-fold increase to deliver an enhanced viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.
The new Neo QLED 8K boasts AI Picture Technology to reproduce motion pictures with clarity and naturalness, including facial expressions and other subtle nuances.
With AI Upscaling Pro tech, the TV can improve low-resolution video up to 8K quality.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K series comes with a NQ8 AI Gen3 silicon.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
To deliver a better viewing experience while streaming sports, Samsung has incorporated AI Motion Enhancer Pro technology that utilises a sophisticated motion detection algorithm to enhance clarity during motion-intense content, such as Tennis, Cricket and Football.
During a match, it can help the user track the ball without distortion or blurness. The new Samsung TV also features Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which can add lifelike depth to the picture.
Another notable aspect is the AI Sound Technology. It enables the Samsung smart TV to deliver precise audio with Active Voice Amplifier Pro. It can detect background noises and adjust volume automatically.
Samsung Neo QLED series comes with 8K upscaling technology.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Furthermore, Adaptive Sound Pro tech refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics, to deliver lifelike sound.
Also, the Object Tracking Sound Pro feature ensures lag-free audio sync with the on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience.
And, it also boasts AI Energy Mode to ensure the TV consumes less power without compromising picture quality.
The new Samsung TV runs on proprietary Tizen OS and comes with defence grade Knox security for protection against emerging cyber threats.
The new QLED smart TVs come with free specially curated services such as Samsung TV Plus. The latter offers 100 plus free channels for entertainment, education and news. For gaming, it is offering Cloud Gaming Service. And, for education-related content, there is a dedicated Samsung Education Hub.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company is offering Smart Yoga app support, wherein customers can link it with AI-enabled mat. With this, users can get real-time asana tracking tips and also posture correction feedback.
Also, the new smart TV support all popular Over-The-Top(OTT) applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, SunNXT and more.
Samsung's new AI-powered Neo QLED 8K series comes in two variants-- QN900D and QN800D-- in three sizes--65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch with prices starting at Rs 3, 19,990.
The new Samsung Neo QLED TVs.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As part of pre-order offers, prospective buyers can avail of gift vouchers such as a sound bar (Rs 79,990), Freestyle TV projector (Rs 59,990) and Music Frame (Rs 29,990) with a total worth of 1,69,970 free with a new Neo QLED 8K series.
Samsung also unveiled Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K range of smart TVs with prices starting at Rs 1,39,990.
The new Samsung TVs come with glare-free tech.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The latest Neo QLED 4K is touted to be the world’s first glare-free OLED. It eliminates unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition.
The new Samsung TV is powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and comes with the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, to deliver a high-resolution clear viewing experience.
It also supports Motion Xcelerator 144Hz to ensure smooth motion, which comes in handy while watching sports. It also boasts quick response rates to deliver an immersive viewing experience while playing games. Samsung 4K OLED TV will be available in two models — S95D and S90D — in four sizes--55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch.
