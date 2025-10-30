<p>In 2017, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Samsung</a> was the first tier-1 brand to introduce the tap-and-pay feature on smartphones with the Samsung Pay app. In the same year, it quickly adopted the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI)'s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in India.</p><p>Since then, it has introduced new features, including UPI QR code scanning and later rebranded Samsung Pay as Samsung Wallet.</p><p>Now, the South Korean major has introduced new features related to UPI in India.</p>.Samsung launches Perplexity AI assistant app for its Smart TVs.<p>To improve the user experience, users will be able to sign in to Samsung Wallet and add UPI IDs seamlessly at the time of setting up the new phone itself. This way, users can be payment-ready from the moment they power on their new Galaxy device.</p><p>Further, Samsung Wallet will offer direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across a wide set of key merchants. Users will be able to seamlessly pay for goods and services online using the credit and debit cards safely tokenised in their Samsung Wallet. This way, there is no need to manually key in card details.</p><p>Earlier this month, NCPI, in a joint statement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced biometric authentication feature for UPI. Instead of typing PIN, users can securely make the UPI payment with either a fingerprint sensor or a facial-based security system on the device.</p><p>Samsung has confirmed to DH that biometric security authentication for UPI will be incorporated in Samsung Wallet by the end of December.</p><p>Also, Samsung Wallet will soon support FOREX cards for the Tap & Pay feature. It will be powered by WSFx Global Pay Limited. This will come in handy for Galaxy phone users to make seamless international transactions with a simple tap.</p><p>All the newly announced features will be introduced with a update soon in India.</p>.Samsung Wallet: You will soon be able to unlock Mahindra BE, XE series EVs with Samsung phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>