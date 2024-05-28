Sony unveils ULT Power Sound series speakers, headphones in India

Sony on Monday (May 27) launched the company’s all-new lineup of ULT Power Sound series speakers and headphones in New Delhi.
It showcased ULT Tower 10, Field 7, Field 1 and ULT Wear headphones.
The Tower 10 is a massive sound system with a 360-degree sound delivery design. It measures 43-inch in height and 16-inch wide. Inside, it houses four 40mm tweeter units (two each in the front and back), a big 320x320mm woofer unit and two 80mm midrange units.
It boasts Sound Field optimisation feature that enables the speaker to understand the environment such as the living room or the open space to deliver clear audio output. It also has TV sound booster to offer immersive sound experience at home.
It also comes with colour LEDs which can flash light in sync with music to offer party-like feel at home. Also, it has splash-proof coating for outdoor usage.
The new Sony ULT Tower 10 series speaker.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With a full charge, it can deliver close to 30 hours of battery life. The company offers wireless mic to play karaoke. Also, it has a port to connect guitar too. It costs Rs 89,990.
The new ULT Field 7 and Field 1 come in a smaller portable form factors. They come in 512mm (W) x 224mm (H) x 222mm (D) and 206mm (W) x 77mm (H) x 76mm (D) in dimensions, respectively.
The Field 7 houses two 46mm tweeter and two 114x114mm woofer unit. It supports frequency transmission range of 20Hz-20,000Hz (44.1 kHz sampling). With a full charge, it can last for 30 hours. It costs Rs 39,990.
The Field 1 houses one 16mm tweeter and on 83x42mm woofer unit. It supports frequency transmission range of 20Hz-20,000Hz (44.1 kHz sampling). With a full charge, it can last for 12 hours. It is priced Rs 10,990.
The new ULT Wear headphones features Sony’s proprietary Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony’s popular 1000X series headphones.
The new Sony ULT Headphones.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It has a specially designed driver unit to deliver precise, punchy, high-quality sound with extra bass effect and t. Also, it has Dual Noise Sensor technology, which works with the Integrated Processor V1 to greatly reduce external sound and make noise cancellation more effective.
With a full charge, it can last a 30 hours with Noise Cancellation (NC) feature on. And with NC-off, it can deliver up to 50 hours battery life. It costs Rs 16,990.
All the four ULT series speakers and headphones come with two ULT modes. With ULT1 mode, they will deliver deeper, low frequency bass effect. And, with ULT2 mode, the devices offer powerful, punchy bass.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.