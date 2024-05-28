Sony unveils ULT Power Sound series speakers, headphones in India

Sony on Monday (May 27) launched the company’s all-new lineup of ULT Power Sound series speakers and headphones in New Delhi.

It showcased ULT Tower 10, Field 7, Field 1 and ULT Wear headphones.

The Tower 10 is a massive sound system with a 360-degree sound delivery design. It measures 43-inch in height and 16-inch wide. Inside, it houses four 40mm tweeter units (two each in the front and back), a big 320x320mm woofer unit and two 80mm midrange units.

It boasts Sound Field optimisation feature that enables the speaker to understand the environment such as the living room or the open space to deliver clear audio output. It also has TV sound booster to offer immersive sound experience at home.

It also comes with colour LEDs which can flash light in sync with music to offer party-like feel at home. Also, it has splash-proof coating for outdoor usage.