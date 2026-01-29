<p>The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new version of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/march-2026-deadline-for-schools-to-update-aadhaar-biometric-of-kids-2-3829527">Aadhaar mobile app</a> with improved privacy and security features and more.</p><p>The new Aadhaar mobile app is a free-to-download application available on Google Play and Apple App Store.</p>.Google brings Veo 3.1 AI video editor update; here's what's new.<p><strong>Aadhaar mobile app: Key features you should know</strong></p><p>1) In line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the new Aadhaar mobile app will end the need for verifiers to store the photo copy of the Aadhaar card. Users can just share a QR Code for physical verification without revealing the Aadhaar number.</p><p>This will come in handy during hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.</p><p>2) For shared verification, it will offer a masked (Aadhaar ID hidden) option.</p>.<p> 3) With the 'Selective Sharing' feature, users can select all or any one of the details-- name, birth date, gender, address, mobile number, age status, and photo-- for verification.</p><p>4) In the new Aadhaar app, users can add up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device. Only if they are linked to the same registered mobile number.</p><p>5) With this app, parents can store Aadhaar ID card details of their children.</p><p>6) This app also offers the option to lock and unlock biometric verification within seconds. </p><p>7) Users can also update their phone number and add new address details with less hassle</p><p><strong>Here's how to install the new Aadhaar app and set up an Aadhaar profile on your phone</strong></p><p>Step 1: Download the 'Aadhaar app' for Android on Google Play Store (<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.pehchaan&hl=en_IN">here</a>)/ iOS version of the new Aadhaar app on Apple App Store (<a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aadhaar/id6744029871">here</a>)</p><p>Be advised, do not download the old mAadhaar app. Not sure why UIDAI has not taken down this old app from app stores yet.</p><p>Step 2: Once installed, open the app and select the language you prefer</p><p>Step 3: Register your 12-digit Aadhaar ID number, and you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number</p><p>Step 4: Enable biometric authentication and also set up a 6-PIN passcode to lock the app to prevent an unauthorised login scenario</p><p>Step 5: Add details to your profile and, if required, create accounts for your children or senior citizen parents (provided their Aadhaar ID is linked to your mobile number)</p>.Google adds new parental control features to limit kids' screen time on YouTube, Shorts.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>