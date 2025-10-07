<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-t4-pro-with-snapdragon-7-gen-4-silicon-launched-in-india-3697876">Vivo</a> on Tuesday (October 7) launched the new line of camera-centric V60e series smartphone in India.</p><p>The new Vivo V60e sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ (2392 × 1080p) quad curved AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1,900 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The device comes with IP68+IP69 rating, and the screen is protected by Diamond Shield Glass.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>It also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a Type-C port.</p><p>The V60e is powered by a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core processor, Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability.</p><p>The highlight feature of the Vivo phone is the dual-camera module. It has a main 200MP camera (with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP9 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with Aura LED light flash. It can record 4K videos.</p>.<p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) eye auto focus front camera.</p><p>The device boasts of Multi-Focal Portrait System, which lets users switch between wide, cinematic, classic, and close-up lenses, delivers enhanced photography.</p><p>It also comes with an AI Festival Portrait, exclusive to the Indian market. It offers beyond basic photo enhancement. It is capable of transforming ordinary images into festival-ready portraits with a dramatic bokeh effect.</p><p>It also comes with another India-region exclusive feature, Wedding Style Studio. It can enhance wedding photos with elegant LUT (Look-Up Table) options such as Prosecco, Neo Retro, and Pastel. Each photo will feature a beautifully designed wedding frame-like design around the edge.</p>.<p>The device will come in two colours-- elite purple and noble gold. It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Vivo v60e vs competition</strong></p><p>The new Android phone will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-pro-review-feature-rich-phone-with-cool-design-3457059">Nothing Phone (3a) Pro (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-nord-5-review-pretty-solid-phone-3664889">OnePlus Nord 5 (review)</a>, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-launches-galaxy-a56-a36-series-in-india-3429766">Samsung Galaxy A36</a>, among others.</p>.Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 review: Solid all-rounder phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>