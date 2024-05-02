Vivo V30e with dual-camera launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (May 2) unveiled the new mid-range V30e series phone in India.
The new Vivo V30e sports a 6.78-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual SIM slots (one for primary nano SIM and another for microSD or secondary nano SIM), and a type-C port.
The device comes with the IP67 rating. It can survive accidental drops in the water for close to one metre (approx. three feet) depth for up to 30 minutes.
Vivo V30e runs Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 and is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP ( with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX882 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2, 120-degree field-of-view) with LED-based Aura light flash on the back. It is capable of recording full HD (1080p) and 4K videos.
On the front, it features a 50MP camera (with f/2.45, 82-degree FoV, eye autofocus). It can also record 4K videos.
The company is offering the device in two colours-- silk blue and velvet red. It comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
Vivo V30e vs competition
The new Vivo phone will be up against the OnePlus Nord CE 4 (review), Samsung Galaxy M55 (review), and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, among others.
(Published 02 May 2024, 10:09 IST)