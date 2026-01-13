<p>After launchnig X200 FE premium phone series, Vivo is all geared up to bring another upper mid-range phone X200 T series, in India.</p><p>Vivo's official e-commerce partner Flipkart has opened a microsite on its platform, revealing that the upcoming device will be a camera-centric handset.</p><p>The teaser shows Vivo X200 T featuring a massive triple camera with purple LED lighting around a circular module. Also, like all the Vivo X series phones, it will boast a Zeiss camera system.</p>.Google brings new Gemini AI-powered features to Gmail.<p>The device will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.</p><p>As per recent reports, Vivo X200T will feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 9400+ octa-core processor, with up to 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a big 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging speed and 40W wireless charging capability.</p>. <p>As far as photography hardware is concerned, it is said to come with a triple-camera module-- a main 50MP sensor (Sony LYT-702) with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with an LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it is likely to come with a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The device is expected to launch by the end of January.</p>.Vivo X300 Pro review: Impressive premium camera phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>