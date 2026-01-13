Menu
technology

Vivo X200T series set for launch in India soon

Android 16-powered Vivo X300 T is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 9400+ octa-core processor.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 10:54 IST
Vivo X200T series teaser.

Credit: Flipkart

Published 13 January 2026, 10:54 IST
