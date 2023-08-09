Home
technology

WhatsApp brings screen share option to group video chat feature

The company also announced that WhatsApp now supports landscape mode, which promises to offer a wider, more immersive viewing and sharing experience on the phone
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 10:08 IST

Just last week, WhatsApp launched new video messaging features and now, it has announced couple of new features to enhance the user experience on the messenger app.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg showcased the new screen sharing option coming soon to group video chat feature of WhatsApp.

This will come handy for quick office meeting to showcase presentation with a closed group of colleagues to get feedback and finetune before it can presented to the clients.

Also, this can be used by family members staying far from each other to plan a trip in the coming months.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screen Sharing feature on WhatsApp</p></div>

Screen Sharing feature on WhatsApp

Meta India

And, the video group call now supports landscape mode. It offers wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on the phone.

This feature too helps in doing presentation via screen sharing.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Landscape mode on Video Calling on WhatsApp</p></div>

Landscape mode on Video Calling on WhatsApp

Meta India

In related development, WhatsApp has also launched standalone WhatsApp for Watches with Wear OS 3.

Read more | Standalone WhatsApp finally launched for smart watches with Google Wear OS 3

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 09 August 2023, 10:08 IST)
