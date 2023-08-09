WhatsApp brings screen share option to group video chat feature

Just last week, WhatsApp launched new video messaging features and now, it has announced couple of new features to enhance the user experience on the messenger app.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg showcased the new screen sharing option coming soon to group video chat feature of WhatsApp.

This will come handy for quick office meeting to showcase presentation with a closed group of colleagues to get feedback and finetune before it can presented to the clients.

Also, this can be used by family members staying far from each other to plan a trip in the coming months.