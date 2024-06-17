WhatsApp testing voice message transcribe feature; to support 5 languages, including Hindi

Last week, WhatsApp introduced several new features including raising the limit on the number of participants in video calls to 32 on Windows and Mac PCs, speaker spotlight, and more.
Now, the Meta-owned company is testing a value-added feature that would allow users to transcribe voice messages soon, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android Beta (v2.24.7.8) rolled out to developers.
As the screengrab below shows, WhatsApp will initially support five languages--English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Hindi.
This will improve user experience on the messenger app. It will come in handy when receivers are in an important meeting or at a public place and don't want to play voice messages via the phone's loudspeaker. With the transcribe feature, they can read the voice message in multiple languages.
WhatsApp audio transcribe feature will initially support five languages.
The new feature is still being tested. WhatsApp is likely to take a few weeks or months to perfect the feature and ensure there are no bugs in it. Also, there is a possibility of WhatsApp adding support for more languages in the future.
In a related development, WhatsApp is testing multiple other features including chat lock in linked devices and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo generation tool.
Currently, the chat lock feature works only on the primary device. If the person owns a secondary phone with the same WhatsApp account, there is no provision to lock private chat sessions.
WhatsApp will soon bring the chat lock feature to all linked (maximum of four) devices.
Add to that, WhatsApp is also working on an AI-powered tool that can help users create their animated profile photo with just text description.
WhatsApp will offer a new tab--Create AI Profile Photo-- in the Profile Photo section at the top in Settings. There, users can describe themselves through text inputs. Based on this, it will be able to generate a human face with facial attributes such as skin tone, eyebrows, nose, lips, ears and hairstyle too.
Published 17 June 2024, 07:11 IST