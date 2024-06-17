WhatsApp testing voice message transcribe feature; to support 5 languages, including Hindi

Last week, WhatsApp introduced several new features including raising the limit on the number of participants in video calls to 32 on Windows and Mac PCs, speaker spotlight, and more.

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing a value-added feature that would allow users to transcribe voice messages soon, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android Beta (v2.24.7.8) rolled out to developers.

As the screengrab below shows, WhatsApp will initially support five languages--English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Hindi.