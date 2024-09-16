Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India

Popular consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Monday (September 16) unveiled the new line of Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K (2024) series in India.

The new Redmi Smart Fire TV comes in sleek bezel-free design with 4K display panel in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes. The latter houses 30W speaker system and 24W speakers in the smaller variant.

Inside, it features high-performance 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Also, it boasts MEMC technology, which make fast-paced action scenes are played with crystal clear and ensures flawless visuals throughout.

Also, it runs FireTV OS and users can control Alexa-compatible smart appliances through voice commands.